Shopping Price Up 16% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00021469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $5.15 million and $286,952.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00603135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,844 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

