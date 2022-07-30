Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 646.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

