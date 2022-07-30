Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Drops By 38.7%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Acme United by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acme United Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ACU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. Acme United has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

