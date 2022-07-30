Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KGI Securities raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.26. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $589.82.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.1191 per share. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

