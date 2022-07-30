Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 39.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

