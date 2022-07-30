Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Grows By 153.9%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the June 30th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,276.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.57) to GBX 1,350 ($16.27) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

