Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declines By 52.8%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 202,465 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 132,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,950. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

