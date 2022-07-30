Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Declines By 45.6%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CarLotz Price Performance

LOTZW stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,223. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

Further Reading

