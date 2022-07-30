Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 66.7%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eiffage Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Eiffage has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $22.76.

Eiffage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eiffage

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

