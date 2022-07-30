Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Decreases By 59.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $45.50.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
