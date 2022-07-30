Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Declines By 46.1%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 666,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 24,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.89 and a beta of 1.34. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $67,263.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 97,029 shares of company stock worth $488,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Five Point by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five Point by 215.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

