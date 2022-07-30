Short Interest in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Declines By 64.5%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 92.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 826,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,014 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 63.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 752,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 1,487.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 295,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 238,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 170,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Trading Down 0.1 %

GigInternational1 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 11,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,285. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

