Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Expands By 80.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $21.20 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

