Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 51.1%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 7.13% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,082. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

