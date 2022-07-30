Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Grows By 111.0%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the June 30th total of 682,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

