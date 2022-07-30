Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Grows By 112.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 446,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,837. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

