Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 64.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $26.17.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
