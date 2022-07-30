Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 64.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter.

