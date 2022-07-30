Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Drops By 74.2%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $4,305,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $7,171,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $8,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

