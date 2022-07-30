Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Increases By 220.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($89.80) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €112.00 ($114.29) to €120.00 ($122.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

IPSEY traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

