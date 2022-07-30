Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declines By 54.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.24. 555,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

