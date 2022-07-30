Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Increases By 158.0%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the June 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.169 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

