Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Drops By 80.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the June 30th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Kering Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.17. 112,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

