Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 133.3%

Jul 30th, 2022

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

KRKNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 82,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

See Also

