Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 56.9%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. 53,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07. Kubota has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58.

About Kubota

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.