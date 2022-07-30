Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 52.6%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LGI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.96. 22,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,921. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

