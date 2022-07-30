Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 64.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Medigus Price Performance

MDGS stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,523. Medigus has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

