Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 100.0%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of MMEX stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,936. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.15.
About MMEX Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.