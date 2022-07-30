Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 100.0%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of MMEX stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,936. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.15.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.