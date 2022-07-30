Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Decreases By 42.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MSADY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 54,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,856. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

