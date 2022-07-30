Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Increases By 228.8%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 228.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 3,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.