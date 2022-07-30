Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declines By 67.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

