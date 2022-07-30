Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declines By 68.5%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 430,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

