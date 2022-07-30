Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Expands By 100.0%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSI remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Osiris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSI. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

