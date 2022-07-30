Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rises By 138.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,653. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.32.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.15% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,796,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,185,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,300.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust makes up about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

