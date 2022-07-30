Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 61.4%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

RFIL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.98. 3,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.