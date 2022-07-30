Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 58.6%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.58 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
