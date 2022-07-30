Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 58.6%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.58 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.