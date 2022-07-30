Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Decreases By 55.6%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 2.3 %

TANNI stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

