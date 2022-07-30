Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Decreases By 44.5%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,325. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

