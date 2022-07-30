Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Rises By 71.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $213,587.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,921,749.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,861.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $213,587.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,921,749.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,533.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.