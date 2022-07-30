SHPING Price Up 10.6% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $359,077.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00130777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,422,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

