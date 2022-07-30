Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 4,483 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

