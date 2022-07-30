Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
ESML stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.
