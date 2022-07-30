Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

HDV opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20.

