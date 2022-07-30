Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 224.91 and last traded at 225.31. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at 233.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

