Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

