Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $5,789,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $13,323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

POWI stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

