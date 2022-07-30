Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $777,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

