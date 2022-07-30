Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $71,385.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,327.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,327.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $671,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

