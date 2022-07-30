Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.60

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $10.42. Sims shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

