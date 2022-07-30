Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.60

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $10.42. Sims shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Sims Trading Down 5.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.