SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0427 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

