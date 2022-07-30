SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $30,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

